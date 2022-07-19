ECONOMY

Minister says government committed to green transition

On the occasion of the imminent tenders for new units of renewable energy sources and on the upgrading of the target for participation of the RES to the energy balance in 2030, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas stated on Sunday that Greece has already saved over half a billion euros because the increase of energy production from RES allowed the country to import less natural gas in comparison with the previous years.

“The green transition remains the government’s firm target and we are implementing it despite the unprecedented difficulties provoked by the economic war that Russia has declared to Europe and consequently to Greece,” he said.

“We have already quadrupled RES installations in the last three years with a double result. Firstly, we gave a boost to the change of the energy production mixture in favor of the environment, and secondly, we achieved substantial savings for the citizens. We believe in this policy as the path to Greece’s energy independence, we are implementing it and we will continue to implement it with determination,” Skrekas said.

 

