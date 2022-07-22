ECONOMY CYPRUS

New drilling at Aphrodite field in 2023

Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides announced on Thursday that the development of the Aphrodite field in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone will continue with additional offshore drilling in the first quarter of 2023.

The announcement was made following a meeting, in Parliament, with the president of the House of Representatives, Anita Demetriou, and the head of Chevron Middle East, Africa, South America Exploration and Production Company, Clay Neff.

According to Pilides, the operation concerns an appraisal well to establish of the exact quantities of the deposit, but the drilling will also be used at a later stage to develop the field.

In addition, the energy minister said that she had the opportunity to discuss with the representative of the American company the various options under consideration for the transportation of natural gas to Egypt, explaining that the initial six scenarios have now been reduced to four. She added that the two sides are expected to come up with the final option by the end of the year, which will be examined by the ministry’s Hydrocarbons Service in order to be approved for implementation.

