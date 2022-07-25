Athens airport tops European chart on user ratings

Athens’ airport is the best in Europe according to user ratings on Google compiled by British search engine for holiday rentals Holidu.

Greece’s main airport scored 4.4 stars out of 5 from 24,467 reviews.

Holidu notes that “Greece has gotten by relativity unscathed from the European flight mania, with most of the delays being experienced at the departing airports with inbound flights to Greece.”

It adds that in case of a layover, passengers “can enjoy baggage storage options, airport lounges, archaeological artifacts exhibitions and a wide selection of restaurants and cafes.” Athens Airport, it says, “has so much to offer its travelers.”