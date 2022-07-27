Second round of subsidies for EV purchase to launch Thursday

A second round of subsidies for electric vehicle (EV) purchases will launch Thursday, the Greek government has said.

The second EV subsidy package, announced Wednesday by Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and Secretary General for Energy Alexandra Sdoukou, will total 50 million euros.

Individuals will be able to apply for a subsidy on a new electric car, motorcycle, tricycle or even bicycle at kinoumeilektrika.ypen.gr. Financial incentives are capped at 30 percent of the retail price of EVs before taxes.

Official said extra subsidies are available for installing charging stations at home. More funds will be allocated to the program next year.

The program does not apply to the purchase of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs).

The goal is for every third vehicle to be electric by 2030.