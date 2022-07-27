ECONOMY

Second round of subsidies for EV purchase to launch Thursday

Second round of subsidies for EV purchase to launch Thursday
[AP]

A second round of subsidies for electric vehicle (EV) purchases will launch Thursday, the Greek government has said.

The second EV subsidy package, announced Wednesday by Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and Secretary General for Energy Alexandra Sdoukou, will total 50 million euros. 

Individuals will be able to apply for a subsidy on a new electric car, motorcycle, tricycle or even bicycle at kinoumeilektrika.ypen.gr. Financial incentives are capped at 30 percent of the retail price of EVs before taxes. 

Official said extra subsidies are available for installing charging stations at home. More funds will be allocated to the program next year.

The program does not apply to the purchase of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs).

The goal is for every third vehicle to be electric by 2030.

Finance Transport Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Electricity subsidy in excess of 1.1 bln euros in August
ECONOMY

Electricity subsidy in excess of 1.1 bln euros in August

EU insists on targeted support
FINANCE

EU insists on targeted support

Power bill support quandary
ECONOMY

Power bill support quandary

Ministry vs electricity hikes
ECONOMY

Ministry vs electricity hikes

Gov’t boosts funding to local authorities
ECONOMY

Gov’t boosts funding to local authorities

Fuel Pass 2 platform to open in last week of July
FINANCE

Fuel Pass 2 platform to open in last week of July