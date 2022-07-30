Addressing a Russian gas cutoff

The Regulatory Authority for Energy and grid operator DESFA presented Public Power Corporation on Friday with an action plan in the event of an interruption of Russian gas supplies, set to lead to an energy shortfall of 50 terawatt-hours between August 2022 and July 2023. Of this amount, 26 TWh concerns Greece and 24 TWh Bulgaria.

The DESFA scenario takes into account the daily operation of up to seven lignite units and exports of 10,000 megawatt-hours per day.

LNG cargoes will cut the shortfall. As the period will be difficult, DESFA expects a 75% share of potential loads that will slash the deficit from 50 to 22 TWh.

The second backup factor is the gas storage in Italy, in collaboration with Stogit, a subsidiary of Snam. Italian quantities can slash the shortfall to 20.5 TWh.

A reduction in electricity exports could reduce the shortfall to 15 TWh and a fuel switch in the five gas-fired units to 12.4 TWh.

As a final step, the reduction of gas exports to Bulgaria for a few days is recommended, limiting the deficit to 6 TWh in total and for Greece to 1.2 TWh.

The public consultation on the EU proposal to cut consumption by 15% ends on Monday.