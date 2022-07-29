ECONOMY

Mytilineos sees net profit, turnover more than double

Mytilineos sees net profit, turnover more than double

Athens-listed Mytilineos said on Thursday its net profit and turnover more than doubled in the first six months of 2022 and predicted that full-year results will be even better.

Net profit after minorities came in at 166 million euros, a 116% increase compared with the corresponding period in 2021. Therefore, earnings per share stood at €1.221, an increase of 116% from the same period last year.

Turnover increased by 117% to €2.15 billion, compared to €994 million in the first half of 2021.

EBITDA reached €293 million, 88% higher than €156 million in H1 2021.

Net debt came in at €945 million, with the leverage ratio falling below 2.0 at a time of significant growth capital spending, laying a solid foundation of long-term growth for the company, while at the same time providing significant support to the Greek economy.

Business Energy Industry

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Green deals are flourishing
BUSINESS

Green deals are flourishing

Major photovoltaic project gets under way in Drama
ECONOMY

Major photovoltaic project gets under way in Drama

Cap put on subsidized appliance replacement profit margins
ECONOMY

Cap put on subsidized appliance replacement profit margins

Contractors chasing the wind
BUSINESS

Contractors chasing the wind

Hellenic Petroleum joins forces with Germany’s RWE for offshore wind farms
BUSINESS

Hellenic Petroleum joins forces with Germany’s RWE for offshore wind farms

Skrekas meets representatives of French power companies
ECONOMY

Skrekas meets representatives of French power companies