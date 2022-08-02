Power firms announce new rates

New electricity prices have been announced for August, following the government’s decision to impose a ceiling of 5 euros on fixed charges.

There is also a ceiling of the fees collected by power producers.

Unsurprisingly, electricity providers responded to the ceiling, which forced them to make changes to the prices announced on July 25, by raising their rates per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

In any case, pricing has now become more transparent. Every 20th of each month, prices for the following month will be announced, allowing consumers to make their choice. In addition, they will no longer have to pay a separation fee, making jumping from one provider to another easier.

The rates do not take into account the state subsidy of €0.377 per kWh, which reduces the rates by about two thirds, to €0.15 from €0.17 per kWh.