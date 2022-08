Turkish inflation, officially at an annual rate of 80%, is putting pressure on banks and other businesses, which have issued about 16 billion dollars in corporate bonds. The yields have reached 12% on average, while the lira has lost more than 25% of its value since the start of the year.

