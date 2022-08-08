EU Commission approves up to €30 mln for Greek fur and leather producers

The European Commission has approved a 30-million-euro scheme in direct grants for Greek fur and leather producers, it was announced on Friday.

The scheme will be open to companies of all sizes active in the fur and leather sectors that are affected by sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The purpose of the scheme is to ensure sufficient liquidity for those eligible companies for which the Russian market represents a significant export destination and to maintain their economic continuity during the crisis, the Commission said.

The individual aid amount per beneficiary will not exceed 500,000 euros. The aid will be granted no later than December 31.