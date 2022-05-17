ECONOMY

Business development incentives bill tabled

[AP]

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Monday tabled the draft law “Incentives for Business Development, Through Partnerships and Corporate Transformations,” which is a reform of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Greece 2.0), in Parliament.

The aim of the legislation is to provide significant and innovative incentives for producing economies of scale, through the transformation of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises and collaborations between individuals, in all areas of economic activity.

Business Finance
