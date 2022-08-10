ECONOMY

New agency will hold everyone’s debt details

New agency will hold everyone’s debt details

A new independent creditworthiness assessment agency will be set up to collect information about outstanding debts to the state and credit institutions.

A draft Finance Ministry bill to set up the agency was recently submitted for public comments.

The agency will have access to the payment schedule data of both individuals and corporations and will issue credit ratings.

It will also be able to exchange information on credit with other agencies, such as Teiresias, the database of delinquent debtors.

The information collected and shared by the agency will help banks make informed decisions about providing credit, having a full picture of a prospective client’s debts.

Officials also said that every individual, or corporation, will be able to use their creditworthiness certification issued by the agency to negotiate loans or debt schedule repayments with both banks and the state.

The Finance Ministry says a fully updated database of debt histories will end the asymmetric information that allowed individuals and companies to borrow larger sums than they could afford or borrow with no intention to repay their debt.

But the ministry also claims that the data will help those in good standing to get financing that credit institutions would otherwise refuse.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tourism called to save the day
ECONOMY

Tourism called to save the day

Solving the subsidy puzzle
ECONOMY

Solving the subsidy puzzle

Mykonos, Santorini tourism, investments not subsidized
ECONOMY

Mykonos, Santorini tourism, investments not subsidized

EU Commission approves up to €30 mln for Greek fur and leather producers
ECONOMY

EU Commission approves up to €30 mln for Greek fur and leather producers

Electricity subsidies to stay
ECONOMY

Electricity subsidies to stay

Alpha Bank NPLs fall to 8.2% of total
ECONOMY

Alpha Bank NPLs fall to 8.2% of total