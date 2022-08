CC Beverages Holdings II BV, a Coca-Cola HBC Group company will acquire Greek beverage firm Three Cents for €45 million, Coca-Cola HBC said Tuesday.

The transaction will be sealed in October and Three Cents’ three founders will remain with the company.

Founded in 2014, Three Cents, which helped spread the use of mixer drinks in Greece, had sales of €7.7 million in 2021 and operating profits of €1.5 million. It exports to 36 countries.