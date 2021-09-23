two-more-gold-stars-for-sakellaropoulos

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms has won two more Gold Star awards for its innovative olive products at the international “Great Taste Awards” in London, taking the company’s Gold Star tally to 33.

The international culinary competition rewards the best and the highest-quality products in the world, while being a reference point for gourmet food, and has been characterized as the “Oscars of Taste.”

This year, more than 355 expert panel tasters evaluated the products through a “blind” tasting procedure, where it was decided which products were eligible to be awarded.

Over a period of 180 days – from March until the end of August – the tasters sampled 14,000 high-quality products from 120 countries around the world in order to decide which deserved Gold Stars – which in turn provide the awarded products with international recognition.

The awards that Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms won concerned its Enigma olive oil and its unsalted olives.

“Flavored Gourmet Enigma,” which belongs to the innovative line Olive Oil Jewels by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, acquired the highest place in its category and the very honorable award of two Gold Stars, accumulating an extremely high score – the highest, it must be noted, that any olive oil has ever scored in the competition.

The company’s unsalted table olives garnered one Gold Star and kudos from the expert judges, chefs and connoisseurs at the renowned competition first held in 1994. Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms stated that this award is a unique achievement worldwide for unsalted table olives and is of great importance on an international level, coming from such a prestigious competition.

The results of the competition serve to justify the work done at Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, aimed at creating unique taste combinations.

Its two Gold Star awards at the Great Taste Awards in London take its total tally to 357 international awards for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms from prestigious competitions around the world. It is also an international record for olive and olive oil producers who cultivate, produce and package exclusively their own olive products.

The Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms estate is based near Sparta in the Peloponnese and, in addition to olives and olive oil, also produces natural cosmetics.