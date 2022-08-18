ECONOMY

Stocks up 0.13%, banks slide lower

Stocks closed slightly higher in Athens on Wednesday, bucking the negative trend in Europe and the Wall Street opening. Profit-locking, mainly in banks, was offset by gains in other blue chips.

The general index gained 0.13%, closing at 894.37 points. Turnover was €56.03 million on 29,673,787 shares traded.

The blue chip index ended up 0.12%, while mid-caps dropped 0.04%. The best-performing blue chips were Quest Holdings (3.42%), cosmetics firm Sarantis (3.42%), OTE Telecoms (1.90%) and Coca-Cola HBC (0.83%). The top losers were Piraeus Bank (-2.13%), metals group Viohalco (-2.08%), Alpha Bank (-1.45%) and Lamda Development (-1.18%).

The financial services and telecoms sectoral indices outperformed, rising 2.09% and 1.89%, respectively.

Markets Stocks

