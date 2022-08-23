ECONOMY

Boom in demand for luxury homes in Athens area

An increasing number of luxury housing units are being built on the Athens Riviera, the southern coast of the capital that looks over the Saronic Gulf. There is strong demand from foreign and especially domestic investors for luxury housing for both own use and as an investment, which is driving prices up. Prices in Greece are still quite low: at €12,000-€15,000 per square meter, while in other prime Mediterranean locations they range from €25,000 to €60,000 per sq.m.

