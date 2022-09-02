ECONOMY

DEPA Infrastructure sold to Italgas for 733 mln euros

DEPA Infrastructure sold to Italgas for 733 mln euros
[INTIME]

Italgas said on Thursday it had concluded the acquisition of Greek gas grid DEPA Infrastructure from Greece’s privatization agency and Hellenic Petroleum.

The agency and Hellenic Petroleum had agreed to sell DEPA Infrastructure for 733 million euros.

DEPA Infrastructure holds stakes in Greece’s three main gas distribution operators, which manage 7,500 kilometers of gas network.

The Italian group, which runs about 74,000 km (46,000 miles) of regulated gas pipelines, clinched the deal last year and said it would invest €8.6 billion to 2028 to modernize the Greek gas grid and complete the upgrade of its Italian network.

“We will put our experience and our technological know-how at the disposal of the country to build an infrastructure of excellence and with it contribute to achieving the coal and lignite phase-out targets set by the government, in line with those of the EU,” Italgas Chief Executive Paolo Gallo said in a statement. [Reuters]

Business Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hellenic Petroleum set to change name on September 20
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum set to change name on September 20

Hellenic Petroleum posts improved H1 2022 results
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum posts improved H1 2022 results

Mytilineos buys electricity provider Watt+Volt for €36 mln
ECONOMY

Mytilineos buys electricity provider Watt+Volt for €36 mln

Mytilineos sees net profit, turnover more than double
ECONOMY

Mytilineos sees net profit, turnover more than double

Green deals are flourishing
BUSINESS

Green deals are flourishing

Major photovoltaic project gets under way in Drama
ECONOMY

Major photovoltaic project gets under way in Drama