Greece 2.0 loan projects approach €4 bln

The total budget of the investment projects that have been submitted so far to the loan arm of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan amounts to 3.93 billion euros, as stated by the responsible official for the implementation of the program, Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis, at a special event titled “Opportunities and Prospects of Greece 2.0.”

The event took place on Thursday afternoon in Patra.

It was organized by the Economic Chamber of Greece, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Special Coordination Service of the Recovery Fund.

With regard to the loan part of the NRRP, 107 investment plans have been submitted to date by interested investors.

The total budget of these proposals amounts to €3.93 billion, of which €1.68 billion is loans from the Recovery and Resilience Fund, €933 million is investors’ equity and €1.32 billion is funds from the banks.

The above investments concern different sectors of the economy, such as services, transport, tourism, manufacturing, energy, trade and construction.