ECONOMY PROPERTY

Luxury realty purchases reach unprecedented levels

Luxury realty purchases reach unprecedented levels
[GSIR-Stavros Niflis]

Luxury real estate sales in Greece are breaking one record after another this year, according to Greece Sotheby’s International Realty.

The specialized agency reports record-high sales figures in traditional areas of high interest such as Mykonos as well as in other parts of the country, such as Syros and Lefkada.

Mykonos recorded the all-time high figure of 23 million euros in the sale of a second home this year, though the chart of requests for purchases sees Corfu on top.

The Athens Riviera and the islands of Paros and Rhodes make up the rest of the top five. Britain, the US and France are the main sources of request origin.

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Strong demand for mortgages
BANKING

Strong demand for mortgages

Funds trying to offload properties
ECONOMY

Funds trying to offload properties

Uninsured against calamities
ECONOMY

Uninsured against calamities

Boom in demand for luxury homes in Athens area
ECONOMY

Boom in demand for luxury homes in Athens area

Demand for premium office space is up, but supply is lagging
ECONOMY

Demand for premium office space is up, but supply is lagging

Cheap housing for young people
ECONOMY

Cheap housing for young people