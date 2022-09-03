Luxury realty purchases reach unprecedented levels

Luxury real estate sales in Greece are breaking one record after another this year, according to Greece Sotheby’s International Realty.

The specialized agency reports record-high sales figures in traditional areas of high interest such as Mykonos as well as in other parts of the country, such as Syros and Lefkada.

Mykonos recorded the all-time high figure of 23 million euros in the sale of a second home this year, though the chart of requests for purchases sees Corfu on top.

The Athens Riviera and the islands of Paros and Rhodes make up the rest of the top five. Britain, the US and France are the main sources of request origin.