Clear picture soon for Igoumenitsa port’s privatization

On Thursday privatization authority TAIPED is expected to approve the documents of participants in the tender for the sale at least 67% of the Igoumenitsa Port Organization.

The deadline for binding financial offers for Alexandroupoli port is two weeks later, on September 22. While the picture for Igoumenitsa is expected to be clear by September 18 (10 days after Thursday’s decisions) as to which of the three investment schemes that submitted binding offers will prevail (or which two schemes will be led to a process of improved bids), that regarding Alexandroupoli port may remain uncertain due to its geopolitical significance.