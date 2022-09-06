ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

Clear picture soon for Igoumenitsa port’s privatization

Clear picture soon for Igoumenitsa port’s privatization

On Thursday privatization authority TAIPED is expected to approve the documents of participants in the tender for the sale at least 67% of the Igoumenitsa Port Organization.

The deadline for binding financial offers for Alexandroupoli port is two weeks later, on September 22. While the picture for Igoumenitsa is expected to be clear by September 18 (10 days after Thursday’s decisions) as to which of the three investment schemes that submitted binding offers will prevail (or which two schemes will be led to a process of improved bids), that regarding Alexandroupoli port may remain uncertain due to its geopolitical significance.

Privatizations

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Former Mount Parnitha sanatorium declared a listed building
ECONOMY

Former Mount Parnitha sanatorium declared a listed building

Three bidders for Igoumenitsa port
ECONOMY

Three bidders for Igoumenitsa port

Tourism property at spa town goes up for grabs
PRIVATIZATION

Tourism property at spa town goes up for grabs

Hard Rock, GEK Terna confirm Elliniko casino plans
BUSINESS

Hard Rock, GEK Terna confirm Elliniko casino plans

New casino plan to be unveiled
BUSINESS

New casino plan to be unveiled

Lamda presents plan for The Ellinikon Park (video)
PRIVATIZATION

Lamda presents plan for The Ellinikon Park (video)