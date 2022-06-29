ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

Tourism property at spa town goes up for grabs

Tourism property at spa town goes up for grabs

The government aspires to put Kamena Vourla and its hot springs back on the tourism map as the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) has called an international tender for the rental of a 457,000 sq.m. property including the Galini hotel in the coastal town in Central Greece.

The unit is currently operated by the Mitsis group, expected to be among the main contenders for the concession.

Kathimerini understands the group has prepared an extensive business plan for the upgrading of the hotel and its further expansion, as well as the utilization of the thermal springs included with the property.

However, the Greek hotel group may face competition.

Tourism Business Privatizations

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hard Rock, GEK Terna confirm Elliniko casino plans
BUSINESS

Hard Rock, GEK Terna confirm Elliniko casino plans

New casino plan to be unveiled
BUSINESS

New casino plan to be unveiled

Streamlining of Elefsis Shipyards
PRIVATIZATION

Streamlining of Elefsis Shipyards

Major interest by foreign companies in Attiki Odos
PRIVATIZATION

Major interest by foreign companies in Attiki Odos

Four consortiums to fight it out for Attiki Odos
PRIVATIZATION

Four consortiums to fight it out for Attiki Odos

Mytilineos-led consortium lands Thessaloniki port project
BUSINESS

Mytilineos-led consortium lands Thessaloniki port project