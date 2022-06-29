Tourism property at spa town goes up for grabs

The government aspires to put Kamena Vourla and its hot springs back on the tourism map as the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) has called an international tender for the rental of a 457,000 sq.m. property including the Galini hotel in the coastal town in Central Greece.

The unit is currently operated by the Mitsis group, expected to be among the main contenders for the concession.

Kathimerini understands the group has prepared an extensive business plan for the upgrading of the hotel and its further expansion, as well as the utilization of the thermal springs included with the property.

However, the Greek hotel group may face competition.