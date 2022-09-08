ECONOMY

Gov’t ponders listing 30% stake in Athens Airport

Greece is considering listing a 30% stake in Athens International Airport, a government official said on Wednesday, after a review of the ownership of the country’s biggest airport.

Greece owns 55% of the airport and the country’s privatization agency (TAIPED) had shortlisted nine investors as part of a tender for the sale of a 30% stake, but the government is now looking at a listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, Alex Patelis, the Greek prime minister’s chief economic adviser, told radio station Real FM. Greece’s stake in the airport is held through TAIPED and another state-owned entity.

A private Germany-based airport manager, AviAlliance owns 40% of the company’s shares. [Reuters]

Business Transport

