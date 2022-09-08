ECONOMY CYPRUS

No EastMed reference by ENI chief

ENI’s head said the Italian company will fully replace Russian gas by 2025 by using additional resources from the Eastern Mediterranean, a reference that was taken out of context by Cypriot media.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that during a Gastech 2022 conference in Milan this week, ENI Chief Operating Officer Guido Brusco said his company “would fully replace Russian gas by 2025 by drawing additional resources from gas fields in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Hours earlier local media in Cyprus cited an initial version of the Reuters report on Tuesday saying the EastMed pipeline would be fully completed by 2025, but the global news agency, which had cited ENI’s Guido Brusco during an event in Milan, later issued a correction.

“ENI will fully replace Russian gas by 2025, helped by East Med fields, Chief Operating Officer Guido Brusco said on Tuesday during an event in Milan,” the corrected report said.

Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides, who also attended the conference, has been making the case for the Republic of Cyprus, saying the island’s offshore gas and latest discoveries could strengthen both Europe’s energy security and energy transition.

