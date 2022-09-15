Public buildings being prioritized for energy upgrade

Offices, schools and hospitals have been given priority in the “Electra” public building energy upgrade program that was launched on Monday, with the aim of reducing energy consumption by at least 30%.

The Greek state is investing 640 million euros – coming from the Deposits and Loans Fund, the European Investment Bank and the Recovery Fund – with the aim of upgrading 2.5 million square meters of buildings accommodating state services (owned or leased).

Priority, as indicated in the program guide, will be given to buildings with high energy consumption, whose upgrade will lead to greater savings in actual energy, as well as a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

The budget is being allocated in order of importance to offices (€280 million), educational institutions like universities and schools (€160 million) and health/social welfare facilities such as hospitals, health centers, nursing homes etc. (€80 million).

Buildings accommodating other services (indoor sports facilities, museums, church foundations, cultural events etc.) will absorb €70 million and buildings used by the central public administration €50 million.