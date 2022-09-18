Strategic investment projects approved

The Interministerial Committee for Strategic Investments approved two new strategic investments on Thursday, one of which is characterized as an “Flagship Investment of Exceptional Importance,” a designation granted for the first time after the passing of the relevant law.

The first Flagship Investment of Exceptional Importance concerns the construction of a solar power plant and energy storage and green hydrogen conversion units of the Bluesky300 IKE investment body, with a budget of 226.4 million euros.

It concerns the construction, installation and operation of a 200-megawatt capacity solar power plant, a 100-MW capacity energy storage unit with lithium batteries, as well as the installation of a 50 MW capacity unit for conversion to green hydrogen through electrolysis.

A 200 MW photovoltaic park will be developed within the same area, consisting of a cluster of individual parks as well as energy storage facilities in a 100 MW lithium-ion battery array and green hydrogen production with a capacity of 16 tons per day.

This investment will create 442 jobs during construction and 24 during operation.

The second investment concerns the construction and development of a hotel unit on Mykonos by investment entity Kortia SA, with a budget of €61 million.

It is a tourism complex with five-star hotel accommodation, a capacity of 178 beds and four tourism residences, plus spa, restaurants, bars etc, as well as recreational and sports facilities in the Ilia area.

The investment will create 550 jobs.