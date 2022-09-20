Elliniko homes expected to go for €5,000-6,000/sq.m.

The process of pre-selling the next batch of homes on the site of the former airport in Elliniko, which has been put on track to begin implementation, is about to begin with sale prices that will range between 5,000-6,000 euros per square meter, starting in 2023.

It will be about 1,000-1,100 properties, which will be built on parts of the area above Poseidonos Avenue.

According to Odisseas Athanasiou, managing director of Lamda Development, these are rates at the low end of the sale prices of newly built homes in the wider area of ​​the southern suburbs; therefore these properties can address the buying public interested in buying a home in the area.