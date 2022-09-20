ECONOMY PROPERTY

Elliniko homes expected to go for €5,000-6,000/sq.m.

Elliniko homes expected to go for €5,000-6,000/sq.m.

The process of pre-selling the next batch of homes on the site of the former airport in Elliniko, which has been put on track to begin implementation, is about to begin with sale prices that will range between 5,000-6,000 euros per square meter, starting in 2023.

It will be about 1,000-1,100 properties, which will be built on parts of the area above Poseidonos Avenue.

According to Odisseas Athanasiou, managing director of Lamda Development, these are rates at the low end of the sale prices of newly built homes in the wider area of ​​the southern suburbs; therefore these properties can address the buying public interested in buying a home in the area.

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
House rates up 44.6% in 4 years
PROPERTY

House rates up 44.6% in 4 years

Church developing property
PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

Church developing property

EFKA to utilize realty assets
PROPERTY

EFKA to utilize realty assets

Short-term rentals flying
PROPERTY

Short-term rentals flying

Young people to get special housing loans
ECONOMY

Young people to get special housing loans

Golden Visa change surprises
PROPERTY

Golden Visa change surprises