ECONOMY

Heating allowance may be extended after Dec 31

Heating allowance may be extended after Dec 31

“It may be necessary to extend the granting of the heating allowance after December 31,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras stated on Wednesday in an interview with ANT1 TV.

Speaking more generally, he said that Greece, according to the European Commission, has allocated the most funds in Europe to offset the energy crisis, while for December the intervention amounts to 500 million euros.

Asked if the subsidy for diesel fuel will continue and if there is going to be a Fuel Pass 3, he replied that “the prime minister has not said anything, and I remind you that the price of fuel has dropped significantly.”

On the possibility of further reducing the 80% advance tax for the self-employed, he said, “We have no more room [for cuts], given that we have to subsidize electricity for households and businesses.”

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Natural gas subsidy set at 90 euros per megawatt hour for households
ECONOMY

Natural gas subsidy set at 90 euros per megawatt hour for households

Power users return to PPC in droves
ENERGY

Power users return to PPC in droves

Cyprus and Israel close to agreement
ENERGY DIPLOMACY

Cyprus and Israel close to agreement

PM: Greece to give energy savers bigger power bill subsidies
ECONOMY

PM: Greece to give energy savers bigger power bill subsidies

EU energy cuts prompt strong reactions
ENERGY

EU energy cuts prompt strong reactions

Power supply uncertainty
ENERGY

Power supply uncertainty