Heating allowance may be extended after Dec 31

“It may be necessary to extend the granting of the heating allowance after December 31,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras stated on Wednesday in an interview with ANT1 TV.

Speaking more generally, he said that Greece, according to the European Commission, has allocated the most funds in Europe to offset the energy crisis, while for December the intervention amounts to 500 million euros.

Asked if the subsidy for diesel fuel will continue and if there is going to be a Fuel Pass 3, he replied that “the prime minister has not said anything, and I remind you that the price of fuel has dropped significantly.”

On the possibility of further reducing the 80% advance tax for the self-employed, he said, “We have no more room [for cuts], given that we have to subsidize electricity for households and businesses.”