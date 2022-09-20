EU energy cuts prompt strong reactions

Greek energy-intensive industries are preparing a line of defense against the European Union proposals for a mandatory reduction in electricity consumption after the mandatory natural gas ceiling.

Kathimerini understands that an intervention on the question of the effects of the EU measures on domestic energy-intensive industries is expected to be made within the next few days by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, which is working on proposals in collaboration with its member-industries.

The European Commission proposals for cuts in demand for natural gas and electricity have generated a strong reaction, with European industrial associations openly expressing their displeasure and the reactions taking on the characteristics of an industrial movement spreading from North to South.

“Every time they announce new measures they make the situation difficult for industry. A reduction in demand for natural gas and electricity means a corresponding reduction in production. It’s like you’re opening the door for others to come in,” industry sources tell Kathimerini with obvious anxiety about the impact on exports and competitiveness. “We will be faced with the inability to fulfill contracts with clients in the international market and this bad reputation accompanies you forever,” they emphasize.

In addition to the cost, domestic industries are also concerned about the availability of fuel, with their representatives pointing out the difficulty of substituting natural gas and electricity with other fuel types. “We have exhausted the scope for reducing our costs and saving. We are not a public building to dim the lights when we leave and reduce consumption. We are an industry that produces and a reduction in production also means a reduction in employment,” they emphasize.

Energy-intensive industries are expected to bear the burden of reducing electricity consumption by 5% between November 2022 and March 2023, so they are now examining every possibility of alternative fuels.