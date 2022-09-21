Power users return to PPC in droves

Power consumers seem to be seeking refuge from the high prices and insecurity from the prolonged energy uncertainty in the arms of PPC.

Unofficial market data on customer transfers in August, the first month of the implementation of the new pricing system and free customer movement from provider to provider, show a record return of customers to PPC, also following a high number of transfers in July, at the height of the noise that erupted around the adjustment clause and the general mistrust of private providers that accompanied it.

In July the consumers who returned to PPC reached almost 5,000, while in August they exceeded 7,500.