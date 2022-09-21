ECONOMY ENERGY

Power users return to PPC in droves

Power users return to PPC in droves

Power consumers seem to be seeking refuge from the high prices and insecurity from the prolonged energy uncertainty in the arms of PPC.

Unofficial market data on customer transfers in August, the first month of the implementation of the new pricing system and free customer movement from provider to provider, show a record return of customers to PPC, also following a high number of transfers in July, at the height of the noise that erupted around the adjustment clause and the general mistrust of private providers that accompanied it.

In July the consumers who returned to PPC reached almost 5,000, while in August they exceeded 7,500.

Energy Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ElvalHalcor may switch from natural gas to LPG
ECONOMY

ElvalHalcor may switch from natural gas to LPG

Refineries fretting over EU levy
BUSINESS

Refineries fretting over EU levy

RINA teams up with Asprofos for Alexandroupoli project
ECONOMY

RINA teams up with Asprofos for Alexandroupoli project

Ellaktor reinvests in renewable energy sources
BUSINESS

Ellaktor reinvests in renewable energy sources

DEPA Infrastructure sold to Italgas for 733 mln euros
ECONOMY

DEPA Infrastructure sold to Italgas for 733 mln euros

Hellenic Petroleum set to change name on September 20
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum set to change name on September 20