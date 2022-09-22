End to solidarity levy for everyone as of January

The Finance Ministry submitted an amendment to Parliament late on Tuesday putting a definitive end to the solidarity levy for all.

The measure will be implemented as of January 1, 2023, regarding civil sector workers and pensioners; private sector employees have already had their solidarity levy abolished.

By the same amendment, the price of heating oil will be reduced by 20 cents per liter from October 15 to December 31, with a provision for extending the measure if necessary.

If value-added tax (VAT) is also factored in, then the reduction for retail consumers will be about 25 cents per liter.

The government is constructing a safety net for society while respecting the need for fiscal stability, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said during the debate on the amendment in Parliament and the first round of measures implementing the prime minister’s announcements at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

“As a government, we are fully aware of reality. Despite the very good picture presented by the Greek economy, which everyone within and outside Greece has recognized, we are aware that this is made considerably murkier by a difficult reality,” Staikouras said, adding that the government was aware of people’s difficulties and concerns and of the need to continue providing support, especially to vulnerable households.

According to a table Staikouras presented, Greek citizens paid among the lowest electricity rates in Europe, while power providers financed most of the subsidies.