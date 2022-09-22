ECONOMY

End to solidarity levy for everyone as of January

End to solidarity levy for everyone as of January

The Finance Ministry submitted an amendment to Parliament late on Tuesday putting a definitive end to the solidarity levy for all.

The measure will be implemented as of January 1, 2023, regarding civil sector workers and pensioners; private sector employees have already had their solidarity levy abolished.

By the same amendment, the price of heating oil will be reduced by 20 cents per liter from October 15 to December 31, with a provision for extending the measure if necessary.

If value-added tax (VAT) is also factored in, then the reduction for retail consumers will be about 25 cents per liter.

The government is constructing a safety net for society while respecting the need for fiscal stability, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said during the debate on the amendment in Parliament and the first round of measures implementing the prime minister’s announcements at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

“As a government, we are fully aware of reality. Despite the very good picture presented by the Greek economy, which everyone within and outside Greece has recognized, we are aware that this is made considerably murkier by a difficult reality,” Staikouras said, adding that the government was aware of people’s difficulties and concerns and of the need to continue providing support, especially to vulnerable households.

According to a table Staikouras presented, Greek citizens paid among the lowest electricity rates in Europe, while power providers financed most of the subsidies.

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
MyDATA blows firms’ cover
TAXATION

MyDATA blows firms’ cover

Cash donations between close relatives to be tax-free
TAXATION

Cash donations between close relatives to be tax-free

Automatic updating of tax forms regarding property transactions
PROPERTY TAXATION

Automatic updating of tax forms regarding property transactions

Report tax evaders and win
TAXATION

Report tax evaders and win

Tax authorities ready to pounce
ECONOMY

Tax authorities ready to pounce

Tax people to get new weapon
ECONOMY

Tax people to get new weapon