ECONOMY

Finance Ministry bill obtains wide parliamentary support

Finance Ministry bill obtains wide parliamentary support

The Greek parliament has granted its approval in principle to a Finance Ministry bill on utilities, in a vote held late on Wednesday.

An amendment legislating for the abolition of the special solidarity levy, a subsidy for internal combustion oil (diesel), exemptions from having to pay the freelance professional tax, and an increase in the housing allowance for students was supported by ruling conservative New Democracy, main leftist opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance and the smaller opposition parties socialist PASOK-KINAL and far-right nationalist Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution).

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) and MeRA25 abstained.

Business and the Law

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Draft law aims to boost business partnerships
ECONOMY

Draft law aims to boost business partnerships

‘Buy now pay later,’ in Greece
BUSINESS & THE LAW

‘Buy now pay later,’ in Greece

Enhancing the effectiveness of NCA investigative powers
ECONOMY

Enhancing the effectiveness of NCA investigative powers

Antitrust dawn-raid upsurge: An old visitor at your doorstep
BUSINESS & THE LAW

Antitrust dawn-raid upsurge: An old visitor at your doorstep

ATHEX: Benchmark dips to new 2-month low
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark dips to new 2-month low

Receipt app yields results
FINANCE

Receipt app yields results