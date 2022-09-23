Finance Ministry bill obtains wide parliamentary support

The Greek parliament has granted its approval in principle to a Finance Ministry bill on utilities, in a vote held late on Wednesday.

An amendment legislating for the abolition of the special solidarity levy, a subsidy for internal combustion oil (diesel), exemptions from having to pay the freelance professional tax, and an increase in the housing allowance for students was supported by ruling conservative New Democracy, main leftist opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance and the smaller opposition parties socialist PASOK-KINAL and far-right nationalist Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution).

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) and MeRA25 abstained.