ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark dips to new 2-month low

ATHEX: Benchmark dips to new 2-month low

Stock markets across Europe reflected the pessimistic view that there may be a possible escalation in the war in Eastern Europe, while the rally of global interest rates and the soaring inflation continued to eat away at the value of money. The Athens bourse suffered fresh losses on Thursday, with its benchmark tumbling to a new two-month low, with little hope of a swift recovery under the current conditions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index dropped to lows unseen since July 20, closing at 817.61 points after shedding 1.05% from Wednesday’s 826.32 points.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.22% to end at 1,968.97 points, though the banks index fared slightly better, falling 0.62%. 

Jumbo slumped 3.71% and Ellaktor parted with 2.21%, as Quest Holdings earned 0.47% and Sarantis rose 0.34%.

In total 38 stocks posted gains, 64 registered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 47.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €42.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.13% to close at 77.02 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Bourse yields ground on war concerns
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse yields ground on war concerns

ATHEX: Small uptick in local stock market index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Small uptick in local stock market index

ATHEX: Minimal activity, small drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Minimal activity, small drop

ATHEX: Thursday’s stock gains evaporated
STOCKS

ATHEX: Thursday’s stock gains evaporated

ATHEX: Moderate rise for local stock market
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate rise for local stock market

ATHEX: Greek stocks show some resilience
STOCKS

ATHEX: Greek stocks show some resilience