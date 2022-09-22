ATHEX: Benchmark dips to new 2-month low

Stock markets across Europe reflected the pessimistic view that there may be a possible escalation in the war in Eastern Europe, while the rally of global interest rates and the soaring inflation continued to eat away at the value of money. The Athens bourse suffered fresh losses on Thursday, with its benchmark tumbling to a new two-month low, with little hope of a swift recovery under the current conditions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index dropped to lows unseen since July 20, closing at 817.61 points after shedding 1.05% from Wednesday’s 826.32 points.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.22% to end at 1,968.97 points, though the banks index fared slightly better, falling 0.62%.

Jumbo slumped 3.71% and Ellaktor parted with 2.21%, as Quest Holdings earned 0.47% and Sarantis rose 0.34%.

In total 38 stocks posted gains, 64 registered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 47.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €42.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.13% to close at 77.02 points.