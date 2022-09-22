Receipt app yields results

More than 700 complaints about fake and falsified receipts were reported to the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) through the Appodixi application on its first day of operation, through smartphones.

The financial incentive for those who spot a fake receipt seems to be working, as in less than 24 hours 399 anonymous complaints were made and 327 by people willing to identify themselves. All complaints are checked by AADE in order to determine whether they are receipts issued by rigged cash registers or if there is some other problem.

The reports made to AADE show that in some cases the value of the receipt was less than the amount paid. That is, the receipt received by the consumer stated the actual amount of payment, while that received by AADE from the business was of a lesser value.

In another case, the cash register had not been declared to the tax office.

Another complaint concerned a catering company that was late in transmitting the details of receipts to AADE, as the transmission time was three hours after issue. This was established by a report made by a customer.