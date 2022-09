Sustainability and shipping on this week’s Capital Link forum agenda

Capital Link is organizing its 12th Annual Sustainability Forum on Tuesday, on the question: “Can Sustainability Prevail Over Geopolitics?”

It will be held at the Grand Hyatt Athens Hotel, 115 Syngrou, with the participation of US Ambassador George Tsunis, among others.

Then on Thursday, Capital Link is holding its 12th Annual Operational Excellence in Shipping Forum, titled “Best Industry Practices – A Competitive Advantage,” at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens.

Panelists to include Maritime Affairs Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis.

