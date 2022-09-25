ECONOMY

Jobs see surplus during the year’s first eight months

Greece’s employment balance was positive in the first eight months of the year, but was negative in August, official figures showed on Friday. 

A report by the “Ergani” Labor and Social Security Ministry’s online database showed that new hirings totaled 1,917,971 in January-August, while retirements/lay-offs totaled 1,680,746 in the same period, leaving a positive balance of 237,225 job positions. 

In August, new hirings totaled 197,982 and retirements/lay-offs came to 230,948, leaving a negative balance of 32,966 job positions in the month, as is customary when the peak tourism season starts drawing to a close every year.

