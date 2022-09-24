All salaried workers to be registered, use the digital labor card

The census for all employees in the private sector begins on November 1, while from October 1 the checks performed by the Labor Inspection Squad will lead to the imposition of fines for any violations regarding the use of the digital labor card in banks and large supermarkets, where the rate of application of the measure already reaches 95%.

The second phase of the digital labor card imposition is starting a month late (instead of October 1), with the registration of all salaried workers in the private sector, so that by the end of 2023 the digital card will be applied by all businesses across the entire private sector in Greece.