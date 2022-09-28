ECONOMY

Two new programs for SMEs worth 1 bln euros

Two new programs for SMEs worth 1 bln euros

The Greek government will launch the first two programs of the new Operational Programs of NSRF 2021-2027 designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises, worth 1 billion euros, in the next two months of the year, Deputy Development and Investments Minister Yannis Tsakiris said on Tuesday.

The new NSRF program will disburse around €4 billion to Greek SMEs, of which €3 billion will be through operational programs and €1 billion through funding tools.

Commenting on the news, Pavlos Ravanis, president of the Athens Manufacturing Chamber, said the new NSRF was a valuable tool which could help enterprises mobilize a turn toward a new productive model in Greece.

Business Finance

