Cypriots see their salaries rise 5% in Q2

The average gross monthly earnings of employees in Cyprus increased by 100 euros year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, according to provisional data published by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat) on Wednesday. They reached €2,081, compared to €1,982 in the same period of 2021, recording an increase of 5%.

The average gross monthly earnings of men during the second quarter of 2022 are estimated at €2,248 and for women at €1,879. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the average gross monthly earnings of male and female employees recorded an increase of 4.8% and 5.3% respectively.

The average gross monthly earnings during the second quarter of 2022, seasonally adjusted, are estimated at €2,163 and compared to the first quarter of 2022 they are 0.6% higher.

The Statistical Service noted that during the first and second quarters of 2021, the Special Schemes of the Ministry of Labor and Social Insurance for dealing with the pandemic were in force, resulting in reduced average gross monthly earnings, since the amount taken into account was the earnings paid by the employer and did not include any amount paid as an allowance under the schemes.