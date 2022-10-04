Bond loan for DEPA Infrastructure from Eurobank

DEPA Infrastructure, the leading Greek gas distribution operator that recently became part of the Italgas Group, has signed a new bond loan program with Greek lender Eurobank for a maximum nominal amount of up to 580 million euros, divided into three tranches with a maturity of up to five, seven and 12 years respectively.

The bond loan will mainly be used to finance the investments envisaged in the infrastructure development plan of DEPA Infrastructure and its subsidiaries in Greece.

Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo said, “The loan, signed in less than one month after our entry into DEPA Infrastructure, confirms the appreciation of the financial system for the development vision that we intend to realize in Greece.”