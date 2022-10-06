Mitsotakis meets with Enagas CEO

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Wednesday with Arturo Aizpiri, CEO of Enagas, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.

Enagas is one of the strategic investors in Greece’s natural gas transmission system operator DESFA and the TAP pipeline, and the largest LNG operator in Europe.

They discussed the good level of cooperation so far via the investment in DESFA, as well as prospects for further investment in upgrading Greece’s role as energy hub in Southeastern Europe.

Mitsotakis’ chief adviser on energy issues, Nikos Tsafos, DESFA CEO Maria Rita Galli and the head of DESFA’s corporate affairs, Fernando Kalligas, also participated in the meeting.