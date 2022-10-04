Stores mull energy saving by switching off at night

Turning off lights and signs during the night, replacing refrigerators with new, more energy-efficient appliances, adjusting the temperature in stores so that you don’t have to walk around in short sleeves when it’s freezing outside, but also more aggressive moves such as the installation of photovoltaics, are the measures that retail businesses are considering in the direction of reducing consumption. Several of these solutions had already been implemented, even before the energy crisis broke out.

Retail chain entrepreneurs tell Kathimerini there is not much they can do to further reduce consumption beyond what they have already done on their own in the past. However, as they emphasize, they have not yet been asked by the government to take specific measures, nor have any indicative solutions been discussed.

“Most measures currently discussed abroad, especially in Germany, have been applied in Greece for years. Shop doors are closed. Almost all of us have placed sliding lids on fridges-freezers so that the cool air is not lost. In the summer we set the air conditioners at 27 degrees and we will do something similar in the winter,” says My Market head Aristotelis Panteliadis.