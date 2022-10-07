Athens and Belgrade to expand economic relations

Greek Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis met with visiting Serbian Minister of Technological Development and Innovation Nenad Popovic in Athens on Thursday.

The two ministers met at the ministry and discussed the furthering of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Greek Deputy Minister of Development and Investments Christos Dimas and Serbian Ambassador to Greece Dusan Spasojevic also attended the meeting.

In a Twitter post, Dimas said that the two countries discussed collaborations in new technologies and sciences, and they also agreed to launch a business mission from Serbia within the next three months.