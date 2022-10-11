Over half a billion euros to be paid out for heating benefits

The government intends to allocate more than 500 million euros for the heating allowance and the subsidy at the pump (the discount of 25 cents per liter).

Beneficiaries of the allowance will be able to submit an application for its grant on the myHeating electronic platform from mid-November.

Those households that buy heating oil after October 14 and received the subsidy last year will receive as an advance the amount of the subsidy granted to them for the period 2021-22, and at Christmas they will receive the remaining amount of the subsidy they are entitled to.

That is also when the new beneficiaries of the heating allowance will get paid.