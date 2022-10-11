ECONOMY FINANCE

Over half a billion euros to be paid out for heating benefits

Over half a billion euros to be paid out for heating benefits

The government intends to allocate more than 500 million euros for the heating allowance and the subsidy at the pump (the discount of 25 cents per liter).

Beneficiaries of the allowance will be able to submit an application for its grant on the myHeating electronic platform from mid-November.

Those households that buy heating oil after October 14 and received the subsidy last year will receive as an advance the amount of the subsidy granted to them for the period 2021-22, and at Christmas they will receive the remaining amount of the subsidy they are entitled to.

That is also when the new beneficiaries of the heating allowance will get paid.

Energy Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece to get extra funds through REPowerEU
ECONOMY

Greece to get extra funds through REPowerEU

Bond loan for DEPA Infrastructure from Eurobank
ECONOMY

Bond loan for DEPA Infrastructure from Eurobank

Bonus for green-investing SMEs
FINANCE

Bonus for green-investing SMEs

Cyprus extends reduced fuel taxation
FINANCE

Cyprus extends reduced fuel taxation

Tiered subsidies for electricity
ENERGY

Tiered subsidies for electricity

Energy-efficient appliance coupon program deadline extended
ECONOMY

Energy-efficient appliance coupon program deadline extended