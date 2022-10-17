The Mall Athens to get a 25-million-euro facelift

Lamda Development’s 25-million-euro investment in the facelift and energy upgrade of The Mall Athens is about to begin.

The shopping center in Maroussi, still the country’s largest, will undergo its first major overhaul after 17 years of operation, as preparatory work has already started.

Changes will be more important than an energy upgrade, as the goal of the group’s management is to adapt the profile of the shopping center to meet the new needs and trends that have emerged.

That will likely translate into the creation of more shops, utilizing and remodeling the existing areas of the property, while the green surfaces are also expected to be increased.