Staikouras at IMF: Greek economy is resilient

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras sent a message on Thursday that the Greek economy is resilient to the shocks caused by an increasingly unfavorable international environment.

Staikouras was participating in the Fall Meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, which ends on Sunday.

The Greek minister saw that the Fund’s initial assessments of the world economy’s prospects have been revised for the worse.

Nevertheless, he underlined that the IMF continues to positively assess the performance of the Greek economy amid this deteriorating environment.

“First of all, I confirm that the estimates of the International Monetary Fund are now more unfavorable than the recent ones. It looks like we will have lower economic growth rates globally and higher inflation, as well as higher prices. In this even more unfavorable international environment, the estimates of the International Monetary Fund are positive for the Greek economy: They are positive for economic growth rates, they are positive for public finances, they are positive for the reduction of unemployment. They prove that the Greek economy has built strong defense lines and has very positive prospects,” he noted.

He did acknowledge that despite the progress achieved, Greece has no room for complacency, as it must face a series of internal and external challenges.