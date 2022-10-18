Greece improves its tax competitiveness in Tax Foundation ranking

Greece improved its tax competitiveness, climbing four places in this year’s International Tax Competitiveness Index (ITCI) rankings published by the Washington-based Tax Foundation.

Greece ranked 29th out of 38 OECD members, up from 33rd last year, the Athens-based nonprofit Center for Liberal Studies (KEFIM), which collaborated in the report, said on Tuesday

Greece received an overall score of 59.2 points in the current index, up from 58.6 points in 2021. Estonia topped the table with 100 points.

In specific taxes categories, Greece ranks 19th for corporate taxes, 17th for individual income taxes, 30th for consumer taxes and for asset taxes, and 25th for taxation of assets abroad.

In terms of the best competitive taxation code, Estonia ranked first for the 9th consecutive year, while France ranked worst (38th). Greece was preceded by Poland (28th) and followed by Mexico (30th) in the 38-country index.

Greece’s improvement “is the greatest one among OECD countries, along with Turkey. The government’s stated intention of reducing the tax burden must continue, especially in fields such as consumption and asset taxation, where the margin for intervention is great, based on the index’s data,” KEFIM president Alexandros Skouras said.

The Tax Foundation describes itself as an “independent tax policy research organization”. While often cited in the media as a nonpartisan or bipartisan organization, it is also described as business-friendly, conservative and center-right.