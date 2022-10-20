Energy cooperation with Azerbaijan deepens

ECONOMY

The deepening of the bilateral cooperation between Greece and Azerbaijan in the natural gas sector – in the context of the European strategy for doubling the capacity of the south corridor by 10 billion cubic meters per year after 2027 – was discussed at Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas’ meeting on Tuesday in Baku with his Azeri counterpart Parviz Shahbazov and with Azeri Finance Minister Samir Sharifov. 

Skrekas also referred to the significance of the TAP pipeline, which covers 20% of Greece’s needs with natural gas from Azerbaijan. “Azerbaijan is an important and credible partner in natural gas supply that can significantly contribute to the replacement of part of the Russian natural gas imports and to Europe’s supply security,” he said. 

Moreover, the ministers referred to the importance of the Greek-Bulgarian IGB pipeline for Greece and for Southeastern Europe, given that the country is becoming a gateway for the European gas market. 

“We are strengthening our energy alliances and intensifying our contacts to ensure Greece’s adequate supply,” Skrekas said.

