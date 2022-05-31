Greek-Saudi approach at maximum level

The political approach between Greece and Saudi Arabia has “reached 100%,” Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al Falih noted at the Greek-Saudi Business Forum held in Athens on Monday.

“The sky’s the limit,” he added, in reference to the cooperation dynamic between Greek and Saudi businesses. He also highlighted Greece’s geostrategic importance as a hub that connects Europe with the Middle East and the rest of the world. He expressed his belief that Greece, Saudi Arabia and their business communities “will transform the ongoing energy transition and the current energy crisis into an immense opportunity.”

Some 59 Saudi companies and 70-80 representatives of the business community have come to Greece, as well as about 30 people from the public sector of Saudi Arabia, he noted. Greece and Saudi Arabia can become a single, interconnected data exchange hub, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said at the same forum.

“Greece and Saudi Arabia can become an interconnected digital hub for the exchange of data and information. This is our vision for the future. We will do many things together in the future,” he said.

For his part, Secretary General of International Economic Relations and Extroversion Ioannis Smyrlis said that cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Greece has gained tremendous momentum in recent years.

On Tuesday Athens will host the 5th Greek-Saudi Joint Ministerial Committee meeting.