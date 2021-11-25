skrekas-in-cairo-for-eastern-mediterranean-gas-forum

The prospects for the supply of natural gas to the Greek and European markets from Egypt and the Eastern Mediterranean region will be at the center of discussions that Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas will have on Thursday in Cairo.

Skrekas is heading to the Egyptian capital to attend a ministerial meeting of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum.

During the meeting, he will meet with Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla, with whom a memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed for the further development of bilateral cooperation between Greece and Egypt in the field of natural gas.

A Public Gas Corporation (DEPA) delegation will also participate in the Greek mission. The European Union and the US will participate as observers in the work of the gas forum.