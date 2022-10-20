Promoting Athens further as a tourism destination

Strengthening the momentum of the Athens destination in international markets must be a key component of Greece’s tourism promotion strategy, according to the president of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), Yiannis Retsos.

He called on Wednesday for more emphasis to be placed on the improvement of the capital’s infrastructure, not only for the benefit of tourism, but also for the lives of its residents.

In addition, the further promotion of the capital as a destination remains a key priority, along with the creation of a metropolitan convention center and the expansion of the already successful alliances for the promotion of the city’s brand.