Greece proposes power link to Austria and Germany

Greece has proposed building a cable that will carry electricity produced by renewables to Austria and southern Germany, Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Thursday.

With abundant sun and wind, Athens has simplified permitting and supports hefty investment in power networks expansion to more than double the share of renewables to 70% of electricity consumption by 2030.

“We have already submitted a proposal to Austria, to my Austrian counterpart and my German counterpart, to build a power interconnection to link Greece with Austria and further with southern Germany,” Skrekas told a renewable energy conference in Athens.

Skrekas said that the cable, which would run through Albania and other Balkan countries, would have an initial capacity of 3 gigawatts that could be ramped up to 9 GW. A ministry source said that the discussions with Austria and Germany are under way on the conditions for the implementation and the funding of such a project. [Reuters]